Red Sox's Christian Vazquez marries girlfriend in Puerto Rico

Christian Vazquez is accumulating rings at a pretty impressive clip.

The Boston Red Sox catcher married his girlfriend, Gabriela Otero, on Saturday in his native Puerto Rico. Judging by his Instagram account, it was a pretty festive occasion.

The offseason has been good to Vazquez!

Congrats, guys! 🤵👰



📷: Christian Vazquez's IG pic.twitter.com/0rrSSZi90G





— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 25, 2018

¡Felicitamos a Christian Vázquez, quien hoy contrajo nupcias! 💍

¡Dos anillos en un mes para nuestro receptor!

Más en @Corte4 ⏩ https://t.co/D1TjiHswnT https://t.co/D1TjiHswnT#MediasRojas pic.twitter.com/fWzDC33nUe



— Red Sox de Boston (@RedSoxBeisbol) November 24, 2018

A few of Vazquez's current and former teammates apparently made the trip to celebrate the happy couple, including Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and former Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez.

For those scoring at home, that's two rings in less than a month for Vazquez, who caught the final out of Boston's World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 28-year-old catcher celebrated with Otero on the field after that Game 5 win, and it appears that celebration will continue after Saturday's festivities.

