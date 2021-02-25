Red Sox's Bianca Smith on women in pro sports: 'We actually can do these jobs'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bianca Smith, Red Sox minor league coach and first black woman in pro baseball, talks to Yahoo Finance's Jen Rogers about the role of women in sports and in the broader workplace. Smith is on Yahoo Finance's exclusive list, THE NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021.

Recommended Stories