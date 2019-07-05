Red Sox's Betts, Martinez look to improve output vs. Tigers

Boston Red Sox sluggers Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are headed to next week's All-Star Game, even though they're not producing at last year's levels.

They'll get a chance to fatten their batting averages and boost their power numbers this weekend against the Detroit Tigers' worn-out, battered pitching staff. The series starts on Friday at Detroit's Comerica Park.

Betts leads the majors with 71 runs, but his other numbers are down. He's batting .262 with 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 84 games. A year ago, he batted .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs in just 136 games.

"I'm trying to do the things I can do and I'm working hard in the cage to try to get back to somewhat normal," Betts told MLB.com. "I'm trying to do what I can as far as play defense, draw some walks, score some runs and help the team win in some way."

Martinez noted that Betts ranks among the top 30 in the American League in OPS (.845).

"Everyone thinks he's having an awful year, but you look at that OPS number and you think, 'OK, he's still very productive -- an All-Star level of productive,'" Martinez said to MLB.com. "(I just) try to make sure he understands as well. I get it. It's frustrating."

Martinez has gone through the same experience during the first half. His basic stat line is solid -- .302, 18 homers, 48 RBIs -- but nowhere near last season's production, when he finished with a .330 average, 43 homers and 130 RBIs.

"It's been kind of a grind. I've been able to have success and hold my own," Martinez said. "I feel like the numbers statistically, a lot of people would be happy with. Me personally, though, I know what I can do, so it's a bit frustrating. I've fallen into some habits I can't quite get rid of. I'm going to continue to grind. I'm proud of myself that every night I find a way to get it done, really."

Martinez had three hits in the Red Sox's 8-7 at Toronto on Thursday. Boston erased a five-run deficit.

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-4, 4.79 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Friday.

The left-hander held the New York Yankees to two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings during a no-decision in his last outing, but he required 115 pitches to reach that point. Rodriguez is 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA in five career starts against the Tigers, including a victory this season.

Detroit's tentative starter is left-hander Gregory Soto (0-2, 8.44 ERA). In his most recent start, he lasted just 3 2/3 innings Saturday against the Washington Nationals, giving up three runs on four hits.

The Tigers salvaged the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, blasting three homers in an 11-5 win. Niko Goodrum led the way with three hits, including a homer.

"We used the whole field today," Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We weren't trying to yank everything. We actually used the whole field and shot balls the other way. I saw a whole bunch of them go down that right field line. That's good hitting, taking what they're giving you. We talk about that a lot, and today was a good day."

--Field Level Media