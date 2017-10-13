Red Sox's 2018 calendar features Pablo Sandoval for some reason

The Boston Red Sox will continue to be haunted by Pablo Sandoval in 2018 — in more ways than one. Sure, there’s that pesky issue of $18 million they owe him next season, but there’s also this: Sandoval is Mr. April on the Red Sox’s 2018 calendar.

Can we all LOL together on that one? ELLL OHHH ELLL.

Just for reference here: Sandoval was part of the 2017 Red Sox, but had another disappointing season on that five-year, $95 million contract he signed after the 2014 World Series. He was released in June, leaving the Red Sox out nearly $50 million because, you know, baseball contracts are guaranteed.

June apparently didn’t leave enough time for Turner Licensing to get somebody new for the Red Sox calendar. Sorry, Doug Fister!

This will burn especially strong for any Red Sox fans because April is, of course, the first month of the baseball season. Might we suggest, in earnest this time, just putting your own picture of Rafael Devers there.

On, the other hand, it helps make this a great gag gift for any Red Sox fans you know and want to troll.

