Red Sox' yellow City Connect uniforms are good luck, so they'll keep wearing them

The Red Sox haven't used "Boston Strong" as a rallying cry since 2013, but they've drawn indirect inspiration from that unforgettable season with their choice of uniforms over this perfect homestand.

On Friday against the Orioles, the Red Sox wore their yellow City Connect jerseys and romped to an easy 7-1 win. They wore them again in Saturday's 9-3 victory and then while completing the sweep on Sunday.

When they arrived at the park after Monday's off day to find the jerseys hanging in their lockers, they weren't exactly surprised, and the good times kept rolling with a 6-3 win over the Mets. Expect them to don the distinctive baby blue and yellow that pays tribute to the Boston Marathon on Wednesday as well.

"Hey, we're on a good run," said shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who homered on Tuesday. "As of now, I don't anticipate us changing them for tomorrow. I don't know about the next day, but hopefully we have that thing on again. If we win tomorrow, hopefully we see it the next day also. I know it's not white and red, I know we're not the Yellow Sox, but we need wins right now. So if it's yellow, it's yellow."

The uniforms are obviously a stark departure from the team's traditional red and navy blue. They were designed with the marathon in mind, taking not only their color scheme from the race, but also the inclusion of a 617 patch on the shoulder in the style of a runner's bib. The stenciled "Boston" on the front vaguely evokes an MBTA subway sign.

While the Red Sox have been associated with Patriots Day since 1959, the link between the organization and the marathon became heightened following the finish line bombings in 2013. The Red Sox dedicated that season to the victims, hung a 617 banner in their dugout, and rallied the city by winning the World Series.

This year's club is just hoping to get hot as the playoffs beckon, and if they feel like the jerseys are bringing them luck, then so be it.

"If we keep winning, I think we're going to keep wearing them the rest of the season, you know?" said starter Eduardo Rodriguez. "I just show up today and see that was the uniform we're going to wear. The first time we wore it, I wasn't available to wear it, so I'm just happy to be available to wear it today."

Bogaerts isn't sure whose idea it was to feature the uniforms, but he doesn't want to stop now.

"I think in here we have some smart people," he said. "I think they made the right choice of putting on the yellow and hopefully tomorrow we wear the yellow again."