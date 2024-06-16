Red Sox and Yankees play, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (50-23, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (36-35, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman (6-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -145, Red Sox +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Boston is 17-20 at home and 36-35 overall. The Red Sox have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .412.

New York has a 50-23 record overall and a 28-13 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 22-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 21 doubles, 10 triples, five home runs and 31 RBI for the Red Sox. David Hamilton is 12-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 22 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Yankees. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .299 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.