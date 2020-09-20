Fan breaks into Fenway Park during Red Sox game, starts throwing stuff onto field

Down 10-1 in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees turned to backup catcher Erik Kratz to pitch. At several points, the veteran used a knuckleball that came in as low as 55 mph.

Somehow, it wasn’t the worst junk that would be thrown in Fenway Park that day.

Fan breaks into Red Sox-Yankees game

Half an hour earlier, an unidentified fan decked out in Red Sox gear broke into the stadium and proceeded to start yelling and throwing stuff onto the field.

Who is this guy and how did he get into Fenway Park? pic.twitter.com/rvYFcJPaAj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 20, 2020

That surreal moment became a protracted standoff in which the fan stood his ground on the Fenway catwalk and even threatened to jump onto the batters’ eye. He was eventually arrested by police.

Fan is just standing on a catwalk where he first threatened to jump on the black tarp on the batters’ eye... even did some pushups! Has been arrested by cops. pic.twitter.com/gr4saBYXUD — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 20, 2020

Only in 2020, folks.

The fan’s presence did little to change an outcome in a game that had already gotten out of hand, with the Red Sox eventually winning 10-2. The win snapped Boston’s 12-game losing streak against the Yankees going back to last season.

Per MassLive, the Red Sox later released a statement addressing the incident, saying the fan is in police custody:

“During today’s game, a fan scaled the back of the Green Monster wall to access the ballpark and caused a stoppage to the game. Red Sox security and BPD quickly apprehended the fan who is now in police custody.”

A fan made into an MLB game in 2020. He didn't last long. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) More

