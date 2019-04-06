Red Sox woes continue as toddler's eye poke sends key player to injured list

Is this real life?

The Boston Red Sox must be asking themselves that question after getting off to the worst start by a reigning World Series champion since 1998. Everything has gone wrong for the now 2-7 Red Sox, and as we learned on Saturday, it all started with an inadvertent eye poke on opening day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[It’s still not too late to join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league]

After the team announced utilityman Brock Holt was going on the injured list with a scratched cornea, people wondered how the injury occurred.

We’re guessing this isn’t the answer they expected.

Brock Holt is on the IL because his son Griff poked him in the eye the morning of Opening Day. Holt said Griff likes to tell everyone about it. Tried playing through it but said he can’t see spin and wasn’t helping the team being out there. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 6, 2019

That’s right. Holt’s son young Griffin, who has charmed us many times before with his cuteness, poked him in the eye before the season opener in Seattle.

Holt attempted to play through the ailment during Boston’s 11-game season-opening road trip, but the effects have been felt. He has started the season in a 1-for-16 slump, which can no doubt be traced to his eye injury. Now he’ll get a week to rest and hopefully come back good as new.

Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt is headed to the injured list after being poked in the eye by his young son. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Holt has been a valuable player for Boston when healthy. He was an All-Star in 2015, finishing that year with a solid .280 average. He was a jack-of-all-trades during Boston’s run to the World Series last season, playing every position but catcher and pitcher while hitting .277/.362/.411 with a career best 46 RBI.

Story continues

His loss is not ideal. But nothing has been for the Red Sox so far in 2019.

More from Yahoo Sports: