Red Sox take win streak into game against the Athletics

Boston Red Sox (4-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-5)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-1, 1.50 ERA, .50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Athletics: Ross Stripling (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -159, Athletics +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland went 50-112 overall and 26-55 at home last season. The Athletics averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

Boston had a 78-84 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game in the 2023 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.