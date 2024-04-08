Red Sox to wear Tim Wakefield jersey patch, honor the beloved knuckleballer and wife at home opener

The Boston Red Sox are set to take the field for their first home game of the 2024 season on Tuesday, where they will honor longtime pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy.

The team announced that a special pregame tribute “honoring the life, legacy and community impact” of Wakefield and his wife will be held before the 2:10 p.m. game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 9.

The team also announced that players will wear Wakefield’s No. “49″ on heart-shaped patches throughout the season.

“The commemorative navy patch is shaped like a heart, a nod to Wakefield’s role as Honorary Chairman of the Red Sox Foundation, with his number 49 featured in red at the center,” the team said.

The patches will be available for purchase (with proceeds benefiting the Red Sox Foundation) later in the season, according to the team’s announcement.

Fans attending the game will receive pins with Wakefield’s jersey number, the Red Sox said.

The Red Sox Hall of Famer, who pitched in Boston from 1995 through 2011, died at the age of 57 in October after a battle with brain cancer. He spent a total of 29 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, special assistant, and broadcaster. Stacy Wakefield died less than five months later, from pancreatic cancer.

The Red Sox will also honor the 20th anniversary of the 2004 World Series Championship winning— whose victory ended an 86-year championship drought — before the home opener.

