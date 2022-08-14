Red Sox vs. Yankees live stream: TV channel, live stream info for rivalry game

Red Sox vs. Yankees live stream: How to watch series finale at Fenway Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox cannot afford to lose too many more games if they're going to secure one of the three wild card playoff spots in the American League.

The Red Sox entered Sunday 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card berth. Including the Rays, there are four teams ahead of the Red Sox in the race for that postseason spot.

Boston needs to go on a winning streak to put itself in a strong position going into September, and Sunday night's series finale against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park is a good time and place to get that started.

The Red Sox won the first game Friday night on a walk-off hit by Tommy Pham. The Sox were in a position to win Saturday night's matchup, too, but blew a 2-0 lead late and lost 3-2. American League East competition has been tough for the Red Sox this season. They are 14-30 against division opponents, which includes a 5-7 record versus the Yankees.

The Red Sox will send Michael Wacha to the mound for Sunday's game. The Yankees will counter with Jameson Taillon.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the series finale between the Red Sox and Yankees.

What time do the Red Sox play the Yankees?

First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Red Sox vs. Yankees on?

Red Sox-Yankees will air on ESPN.

How to stream Red Sox vs. Yankees live online

Live stream: Watch ESPN