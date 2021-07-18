Red Sox vs. Yankees Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sánchez, Torres homer in Yankees' rain-shortened win
Sánchez, Torres homer in Yankees' rain-shortened win
The Yankees fell behind early but snuck in two home runs in the sixth inning to earn the rain-shortened win.
Yankees OF Tim Locastro tore his ACL on Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox after making a catch and colliding with the wall in foul territory in left field.
Fried, Pederson lead the Braves to 9-0 win
The Rangers made a couple of trades on Saturday to help bolster their roster for next season.
After a long night and a shortened game that was interrupted several times, the New York Yankees finally have a win over Boston this season. Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and the Yankees beat the Red Sox 3-1 in a contest called after six innings because of heavy rain Saturday. Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back homers in the sixth off Hirokazu Sawamura (4-1) as the Yankees topped their longtime rivals for the first time in eight meetings this year.
The Yankees lost their seventh straight game to the Red Sox, mustering just three hits in a 4-0 loss. Manager Aaron Boone: 'Offensively we've got to be able to mount something...tonight we just weren't able to do it'. The middle of the Yankees order combined to go 1-15 as the season continues to slip away for the Bombers.
The Red Sox completed their Jan. 18 trade with the Philadelphia Phillies involving C.J. Chatham by acquiring right-hander Victor Santos on Saturday as the player to be named later.
The 2017 Open champion finished runner-up to Collin Morikawa.
Even with his swing getting loose over the final hour Saturday, Louis Oosthuizen walked off the 18th green with a one-stroke lead at the British Open and another shot at ending his 11-year wait for a second major title. A third round as undulating as the fairways at Royal St. George’s ended how it started, with Oosthuizen holding off Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth, and three shots separating them. Oosthuizen, a runner-up in the last two majors, overcame his first real wobble of the tournament on the back nine with a key par save on the 15th and an 8-foot birdie on the par-3 16th that led to a 1-under 69.
Gleyber Torres sends a solo home run to right-center field to go back to back with Gary Sánchez in the 6th inning
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.
Collin Morikawa collected the biggest winner's check of his young career Sunday at Royal St. George's.
A shooting outside Washington's Nationals Park on Saturday night resulted in the suspension of play between the Nats and San Diego Padres.
The Cubs, who won the 2016 World Series, three division titles and reached the postseason in five of the past six seasons, are waving the white flag.
"It was a big-time play. It was the winning play of the game."
Letters to Sports: Some readers agree with Bill Plaschke that the Dodgers should cut ties with Trevor Bauer. Others say Bauer deserves due process.
Runner-up Jordan Spieth was left to contemplate what might have been after a "couple of really dumb mistakes" thwarted his chances of a second British Open title.
The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft protection lists have officially been revealed, and the new Seattle Kraken franchise is going to have plenty of good players to select.
The LPGA mom squad is about to get bigger.
Holiday created, assisted, or scored 67 points in Game 5.