Red Sox vs. Yankees Highlights
Jose Trevino hit an RBI single to back Nestor Cortes' scoreless outing as the Yankees held off the Red Sox in a rain-shortened affair, 2-0
Barry Bonds still hopes to make the Hall of Fame, saying "that dream is still not over for me" while appearing on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" Sunday.
At the direction of doctors, White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return for the rest of the 2022 MLB season.
Stunted by the rain Sunday night, Aaron Judge is taking his record chase on the road. Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League mark, when the New York Yankees' 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of heavy showers. The big slugger went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped.
The Eagles were unsure whether they would have their starting left guard when they face Jonathan Allen and the Washington Commanders' defense in Week 3. By Dave Zangaro
Team Europe 8 Team World 13 Tiafoe saves four match points before beating Tsitsipas to clinch title Djokovic loses to Auger-Aliassime in straight sets
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says Aaron Judge is still the same hitter he's been all season despite the Yankee slugger remaining at 60 home runs this year. Martino points out Judge is still maintaining restraint and good plate awareness as he chases home run history.
Albert Pujols, a beloved mentor as a Dodger last season, joined the elite 700-home run club with his former teammates bearing witness with conflicting emotions.
Yankees fans will have to wait another day to see baseball history. Aaron Judge remains at 60 home runs this season, but as CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, his quest to get to 61 is selling out crowds in the Bronx.
Weaver and his former teammate Robbie Ray were both thrown out of the game by the umpires before the game started.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
Four players went undefeated and six failed to earn a win at the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Tiger was on the bag for Charlie's new low round.
In a season full of noteworthy accomplishments, the Dodgers become the first team in MLB history to win 106 games in three consecutive full-length seasons.
It is Cleveland's first division title since 2018.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Did Aaron Judge hit a home run last night? The Yankees slugger is one away from tying Roger Maris' American League record for home runs.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
A wild Week 4 of college football leads to some big-time changes to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll!
Six teams have clinched a spot in the MLB playoff bracket. Who will join them next?