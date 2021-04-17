Red Sox vs. White Sox highlights: Hot offense powers Boston's comeback win

Red-hot offense fuels Red Sox comeback win over White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox still have the best record in the American League.

They opened a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon and earned a 7-4 victory on a chilly day.

These teams exchanged the lead four times, with the Red Sox pulling ahead for good thanks to a four-run eighth inning headlined by Marwin Gonzalez's first homer with the franchise. Xander Bogaerts hit a ground rule double down the right field line that put Boston up 7-3 through eight innings.

Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino picked up his second win of the season after pitching a scoreless eighth inning in which he struck out the side.

Nick Pivetta started for the Red Sox and pitched only 3 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits and two earned runs, while striking out three and walking four.

Kike Hernandez and Bogaerts did a lot of the damage at the plate for Boston. Both players went 4-for-5. Franchy Cordero and Alex Verdugo were the only Red Sox starters without a hit.

Here's a recap of Boston's latest comeback win.

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 7, White Sox 4

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 10-4

HIGHLIGHTS

Franchy Cordero has a powerful arm.

Franchy showing off the arm strength. 💪 pic.twitter.com/54I9n9ygdA — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 17, 2021

Kike Hernandez's RBI single put the Red Sox on top 3-2 in the sixth inning.

After the White Sox tied the score in the seventh inning, Marwin Gonzalez put the Red Sox back ahead with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and White Sox will play a double-header Sunday at Fenway Park to make up for Friday's game being postponed due to snow. Game 1 is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET and Game 2 is set for 5:10 p.m. ET.