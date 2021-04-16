Red Sox vs. White Sox postponed due to snow, doubleheader Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox will have to wait to avenge their fourth loss of the season.

After returning home from a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox were supposed to begin a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

However, per the team's Twitter account, the game was postponed. And as you can see, it's due to a light snowfall having hit Boston.

Tonight’s game has been postponed & will be played on Sunday at 5:10pm ET.



Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/hqJdnbvys3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 16, 2021

There's nothing quite as fickle as New England weather!

The snow should clear up in advance of tomorrow's Red Sox vs. White Sox game, so the team will be back in action at that point. They'll also get another crack at a doubleheader on Sunday with the postponed game starting at 5:10 p.m.

The Red Sox (9-4) currently have the best record in the AL, but they are coming off a loss to the Twins that snapped a nine-game winning streak. Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.27 ERA) will look to get the team back to their winning ways on Saturday against Dylan Cease (0-0, 3.86 ERA).