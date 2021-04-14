Red Sox vs. Twins highlights: Sox win ninth straight game, 7-1

Highlights: Red Sox beat Twins in Game 2 for ninth straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are rolling.

With their doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox have now won nine straight games. Eduardo Rodriguez earned the W for Boston in Game 2, tossing five innings with five hits and one run allowed. He outdueled Twins starter Jose Berrios, who started strong but was figured out in the fifth inning when he allowed four earned runs.

Alex Verdugo came through in the clutch once again after his game-winning diving grab in Game 1. The 24-year-old went 3-for-4 with the go-ahead two-run single and then a solo homer in the seventh. Rafael Devers also came through with two RBI in the win.

Here's a complete recap of Boston's latest victory:

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 7, Twins 1 (7 innings)

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 9-3

Red Sox vs. Twins highlights

Alex Verdugo ropes the go-ahead two-run single:

Rafael Devers drives in a pair:

Raffy just keeps raking. pic.twitter.com/3xYzxViOC1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 14, 2021

Verdugo crushes a solo shot:

That ball got out in a HURRY. pic.twitter.com/5eACv66CPC — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 14, 2021

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will look to complete the sweep of the Twins on Thursday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.