Red Sox vs. Twins highlights: Sox power through snow, win seventh straight
Highlights: Renfroe, Dalbec power Sox to seventh straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Red Sox powered through the snowy weather in Minnesota to take down the Twins for their seventh straight win on Tuesday.
After falling behind by two early, the Red Sox were brought back to life with a solo home run by Hunter Renfroe follows by two RBI doubles from rookie slugger Bobby Dalbec. Rafael Devers chimed in with a moonshot for the insurance run, marking his fourth straight game with a homer.
These snowy scenes from Red Sox vs. Twins are awesome
Here's a recap of Boston's seventh win in a row:
FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 4, Twins 2
RED SOX RECORD: 7-3
Red Sox vs. Twins highlights
Hunter Renfroe goes to dead center for his first Sox HR:
Snow homers hit different. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/RScHyo2CVz
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2021
Christian Arroyo turns two with the web gem:
Turn it in style. pic.twitter.com/uQ8xifXfJ5
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2021
Bobby Dalbec puts the Sox ahead with an opposite-field double:
Go-ahead, Bobby! pic.twitter.com/j6DTjhFldj
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2021
Rafael Devers crushes a homer for the fourth straight game:
Home run distance: really far pic.twitter.com/a1felolMOT
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2021
UP NEXT
The Red Sox will play two against the Twins on Wednesday. The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.