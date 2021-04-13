Red Sox vs. Twins highlights: Sox power through snow, win seventh straight

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Highlights: Renfroe, Dalbec power Sox to seventh straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox powered through the snowy weather in Minnesota to take down the Twins for their seventh straight win on Tuesday.

After falling behind by two early, the Red Sox were brought back to life with a solo home run by Hunter Renfroe follows by two RBI doubles from rookie slugger Bobby Dalbec. Rafael Devers chimed in with a moonshot for the insurance run, marking his fourth straight game with a homer.

These snowy scenes from Red Sox vs. Twins are awesome

Here's a recap of Boston's seventh win in a row:

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 4, Twins 2

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 7-3

Red Sox vs. Twins highlights

Hunter Renfroe goes to dead center for his first Sox HR:

Christian Arroyo turns two with the web gem:

Bobby Dalbec puts the Sox ahead with an opposite-field double:

Rafael Devers crushes a homer for the fourth straight game:

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will play two against the Twins on Wednesday. The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.

