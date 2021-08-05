Red Sox vs. Tigers Highlights

U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
The White Sox' throwback uniforms for the Field of Dreams game are AMAZING.
Max Scherzer lived up to the hype as he made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut in a win over the Houston Astros at sold out Dodger Stadium.
It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.
The Red Sox added some outfield depth Thursday by reportedly trading for Rangers minor leaguer Delino DeShields.
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy took a shot at the Yankees on Thursday when asked about New York's flurry of activity at the MLB trade deadline.
Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the womens 400m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night.
The NFL is back, as preseason action kicks off Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.
ESPN releases 2021 preseason college football power rankings
Continuing an annual summer tradition, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hit nothing but net on a 50-yard throw at training camp practice on Thursday.
How would Oklahoma State and the other Big 12 schools fit in an expanded Pac-12 Conference?
Over 50,000 fans were in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday to see Max Scherzer make his first start wearing Dodger Blue.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
Bill Belichick delivered his thoughts on the weather as only he could.
Lexington plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which partners with Major League Baseball for experimental rule changes, like increased pitching distance.
Times writers J. Brady McCollough and Ryan Kartje discuss what their sources are saying Pac-12 fans can expect as conference realignment reshapes the college football landscape.