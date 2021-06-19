Red Sox vs. Royals Highlights

Gerrit Cole said gripping the ball is "so hard" after his first start since MLB announced a strict penalty for pitchers who use sticky substances.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
This is a play you don't see everyday.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
The Yankees snapped a three-game winning streak Friday with a 5-3 loss to the Oakland A's at Yankee Stadium.
Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”
Only the low 60 players and ties earn weekend tee times at America's national championship.
First baseman Mike Ford was traded by the New York Yankees to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday for $100,000 and a player to be named.
Johnny Cueto normally moves at his own pace, but he had to speed things up Friday night.
Sam Presti wins again.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to Mets and Yankees questions from readers. Here's the latest...
The Warriors need luck in regards to getting the fourth selection, and then they need this player to be available ...
Bubba Watson shared his personal struggles, first with Matthew Wolff and then with anyone listening on Friday.
From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.
As is normally the case when an All-Star is involved, some have started proposing Kemba Walker deals to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
Ross Stripling profusely apologized for showing up teammate Joe Panik during the Blue Jays' latest loss.
Anderson forced overtime and won it for a Canadiens lead.
Seth Curry was a man on a mission to begin the third quarter against the Hawks on Friday night.