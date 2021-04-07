Red Sox vs. Rays highlights: Sox offense explodes in 9-2 win, series sweep

Red Sox complete sweep of Rays with dominant offensive output originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

So much for that lackluster start to the 2021 MLB season.

After being swept by the Baltimore Orioles to begin the new year, the Boston Red Sox bounced back by sweeping the defending American League champion Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Wednesday's game was the series finale, and it wasn't a close contest as the Red Sox cruised to a 9-2 win.

The Red Sox offense struggled against the Orioles, but it certainly woke up versus the Rays. Boston scored 26 runs over the three games -- at least six in each.

J.D. Martinez won Tuesday night's game with a walk-off hit in the 12th inning, and he drove in two more runs Wednesday. He's off to a terrific start through six games:

J.D. Martinez has tied the Red Sox record for most XBH in the team’s first 6 games (8; also Billy Werber in 1934 and Jose Offerman in 1999).



Martinez joins David Ortiz (2005) & Faye Throneberry (1955) as the only Red Sox with at least 1 XBH in each of the team’s first 6 games. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 7, 2021

Xander Bogaerts also shined at the plate for the Sox. He went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI single that got Boston on the board in the fourth inning.

Christian Vazquez gave the Red Sox their first lead with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. He also extended Boston's advantage to 6-1 in the sixth inning with an RBI single.

The Red Sox had 13 hits overall, and among the 10 players with at least one at-bat, only Rafael Devers (0-for-3 with a walk) failed to tally a hit.

Nathan Eovaldi was excellent on the mound in his second start of 2021. He gave up just three hits and one earned run, while striking out seven with one walk over seven innings. Eovaldi picked up his first win of the season. Josh Taylor pitched the final two innings to end the game. He gave up two hits, one earned run, one walk and struck out one.

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 9, Rays 2

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 3-3

HIGHLIGHTS

Vazquez crushed his first home run of the season.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET.