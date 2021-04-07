Red Sox vs. Rays highlights: J.D. Martinez walks it off for Sox in the 12th

Highlights: J.D. Martinez walks it off in 12th for Sox vs. Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a brutal baserunning blunder earlier in Tuesday night's game, J.D. Martinez redeemed himself with a 12th-inning walk-off for the Boston Red Sox vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox bats mostly were silenced until the ninth inning, when Christian Vazquez crushed a game-tying homer over the Green Monster. After Willy Adames put the Rays back ahead in the 11th with an RBI double, Rafael Devers responded with a game-tying knock of his own.

The Rays retook the lead in the 12th, but Martinez was able to deliver the knockout blow in the bottom half of the inning to propel Boston to victory.

On the pitching side, Rays ace Tyler Glasnow struck out nine Red Sox hitters while allowing only one run in six innings of work. Martin Perez turned in a decent outing for Boston with five hits and three runs allowed in five innings.

Here's a recap of the Red Sox' win:

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 6, Rays 5

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 2-3

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Former Sox prospect Manuel Margot gives Rays the lead:

Franchy Cordero's clutch catch saves a run and leads to an inning-ending double play:

Franchy, meet the Monster.

Monster, meet Franchy. pic.twitter.com/E6wWx11ldj — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2021

Christian Vazquez ties it in the ninth with a moonshot over the Monster:

THIS IS WHAT WE CALL 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇: pic.twitter.com/mVanA1SwPF — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2021

Rafael Devers comes through to tie it up again in the 11th:

Raffy reminding us...

IT AIN'T OVER TIL IT'S OVER. pic.twitter.com/Q8xy5qC3Os — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2021

J.D. Martinez walks it off in the 12th inning:

J.D. CALLING IT A NIGHT!!!! pic.twitter.com/EJSnnxKan8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2021

UP NEXT

Wednesday, April 7: vs. Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET