Red Sox vs. Rays highlights: J.D. Martinez homers, but Sox pitching struggles in 8-7 loss

Justin Leger

FINAL SCORE: Tampa Bay Rays 8, Boston Red Sox 7

IN BRIEF: J.D. Martinez's first home run of the season was a bright spot, but the Red Sox pitching staff was not as they dropped Game 1 of their series vs. the Rays on Monday night. Boston used six different pitchers in the loss and none of them had an answer for Tampa Bay as they allowed a combined 16 hits and eight walks.

Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki had a nice night for the Red Sox with three hits and two RBIs, while Jonathan Arauz collected his first three MLB hits and two RBIs.

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 6-10

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. snaps the slump

Kiermaier robs Arauz

Arauz notches first MLB hit

Rays rally

Choi puts Rays ahead

Rays pile it on

UP NEXT
vs. Rays, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., NESN
vs. Rays, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., NESN

