Red Sox vs. Rays highlights: J.D. Martinez homers, but Sox pitching struggles in 8-7 loss

FINAL SCORE: Tampa Bay Rays 8, Boston Red Sox 7
IN BRIEF: J.D. Martinez's first home run of the season was a bright spot, but the Red Sox pitching staff was not as they dropped Game 1 of their series vs. the Rays on Monday night. Boston used six different pitchers in the loss and none of them had an answer for Tampa Bay as they allowed a combined 16 hits and eight walks.
Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki had a nice night for the Red Sox with three hits and two RBIs, while Jonathan Arauz collected his first three MLB hits and two RBIs.
RED SOX RECORD: 6-10
HIGHLIGHTS
J.D. snaps the slump
THAT BALL IS NOW ORBITING THE SUN. pic.twitter.com/K1aB6BytJL— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 11, 2020
Kiermaier robs Arauz
The Outlaw robs again 🤠— FOX Sports Sun: Rays (@FOXSportsRays) August 11, 2020
Watch more of Kevin Kiermaier and the @RaysBaseball take on the Red Sox on FOX Sports Sun & FOX Sports Go: https://t.co/Svbejcy0i9#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/EfYY6MIvo8
Arauz notches first MLB hit
Jonathan Araúz picked up his first career hit tonight at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/7JjuuBS4B7— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 11, 2020
Rays rally
Big knock pic.twitter.com/sDTYVysG6R— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 11, 2020
Choi puts Rays ahead
You've just been Choi'ed pic.twitter.com/149eSDozq8— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 11, 2020
Rays pile it on
Confirmed, the #1 center fielder pic.twitter.com/omB0n0RWRm— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 11, 2020
UP NEXT
vs. Rays, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., NESN
vs. Rays, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., NESN
