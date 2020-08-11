FINAL SCORE: Tampa Bay Rays 8, Boston Red Sox 7

IN BRIEF: J.D. Martinez's first home run of the season was a bright spot, but the Red Sox pitching staff was not as they dropped Game 1 of their series vs. the Rays on Monday night. Boston used six different pitchers in the loss and none of them had an answer for Tampa Bay as they allowed a combined 16 hits and eight walks.

Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki had a nice night for the Red Sox with three hits and two RBIs, while Jonathan Arauz collected his first three MLB hits and two RBIs.

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 6-10

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. snaps the slump

THAT BALL IS NOW ORBITING THE SUN. pic.twitter.com/K1aB6BytJL — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 11, 2020

Kiermaier robs Arauz

The Outlaw robs again 🤠



Watch more of Kevin Kiermaier and the @RaysBaseball take on the Red Sox on FOX Sports Sun & FOX Sports Go: https://t.co/Svbejcy0i9#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/EfYY6MIvo8



— FOX Sports Sun: Rays (@FOXSportsRays) August 11, 2020

Arauz notches first MLB hit

Jonathan Araúz picked up his first career hit tonight at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/7JjuuBS4B7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 11, 2020

Rays rally

Big knock pic.twitter.com/sDTYVysG6R — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 11, 2020

Choi puts Rays ahead

You've just been Choi'ed pic.twitter.com/149eSDozq8 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 11, 2020

Rays pile it on

Confirmed, the #1 center fielder pic.twitter.com/omB0n0RWRm — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 11, 2020

UP NEXT

vs. Rays, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., NESN

vs. Rays, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., NESN





Red Sox vs. Rays highlights: J.D. Martinez homers, but Sox pitching struggles in 8-7 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston