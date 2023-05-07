Red Sox vs. Phillies Highlights
Rafael Devers ripped a two-run double, plus Rob Refsnyder also hit a two-run double to fuel the Red Sox's 7-4 win over the Phillies
Rafael Devers ripped a two-run double, plus Rob Refsnyder also hit a two-run double to fuel the Red Sox's 7-4 win over the Phillies
The dismantling occurred largely because of the deliberate personnel moves Pelinka engineered right before the trade deadline, transactions that felt like minor ones for a team in need of a real makeover.
“I wish I could have done a bit better, but Henry’s a dog,” Sterling said of Cejudo, who came out of a three-year retirement to fight him.
The Warriors took a Brow-beating in L.A.
F1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend as it invades the Hard Rock Stadium complex for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.
The Rangers' season ended with a collapse against the Devils.
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling retained his title with a split decision win over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo on Saturday in the main event of UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.
The Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched just hours before post time.
The King of Clay has withdrawn to continue rehabbing his injured hip.
The lightweight star was alleged to have injured four after hitting their car while running a red light with a revoked license.
While Red Bull has no peer in the F1 field right now, there are plenty of storylines to watch for behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Demetrious Johnson is 36 years old and near the end of his magnificent MMA career. But his conditioning is still elite and it is what led him to victory in his rubber match with Adriano Moraes on Friday in the main event of ONE Championship’s U.S. debut.
Joel Embiid won in the pregame, but the Celtics won when it mattered.
The Astros now have three starting pitchers on the injured list, months after losing Justin Verlander in free agency.
Jorge Masvidal's father is accused of shooting another man at least twice.
Newman, 45, hasn't raced in NASCAR since 2021.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Murphy was placed on paid leave in October.
You might as well call him Magic Curry, at least for a night, as he conducted the Warriors to a win and 1-1 tie with the Lakers in their Western Conference series.
Napoli fans celebrated with a beautiful fireworks display all across Naples.