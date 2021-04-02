Red Sox vs. Orioles highlights: Sox manage just two hits in loss

Red Sox manage just two hits in shut out loss vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made their much-anticipated return to Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon, but they weren't able to earn an Opening Day victory.

Orioles starter John Means threw seven shutout innings and allowed only one hit in Baltimore's 3-0 win. The Red Sox offense just couldn't get anything going in the loss, as they managed just a two hits. One came on the first at-bat of the game while the other came eight innings later on the second-to-last at-bat of the game.

It was a much different opener at Fenway for the Orioles compared to last year when Baltimore lost 13-2 in Boston to begin the 2020 campaign.

Nathan Eovaldi got the start for the Red Sox and pitched well. He gave up four hits and one earned run, while striking out four and walking one batter through 5 1/3 innings. He left the game with a man on base and picked up the loss, though it was Matt Andriese that allowed the Orioles to score twice in the game-deciding sixth inning.

Here's a recap of Friday's opener against the Orioles.

FINAL SCORE: Orioles 3, Red Sox 0

RED SOX RECORD: 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS

Orioles designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle opened the scoring with a two-RBI double in the sixth inning.

Orioles second baseman Rio Ruiz shows off his defensive skills on a ground ball to the right side.

You just got robbed by second baseman Rio Ruiz. pic.twitter.com/35JmTE37v6 — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) April 2, 2021

Hirokazu Sawamura records his first MLB strikeout with the Red Sox.

First ML strikeout was a nasty one. pic.twitter.com/taVBaLAUNu — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 2, 2021

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will be back at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon for the second game of this series versus the Orioles. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET