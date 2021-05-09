Red Sox vs. Orioles Highlights
Devers drives in three in 4-3 win vs. Orioles
Jon Jones is "without words" after watching Diego Sanchez hang upside down and absorbing strikes from his trainer, Joshua Fabia.
Whatever the haters still might have to say, Michael Page is simply "on a mission" to become Bellator welterweight champion.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.
Michelle Waterson is in positive spirits following her loss to Marina Rodriguez in the UFC on ESPN 24 main event.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon will have a hearing for roughing Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. The league also announced that Montour has been fined $5,000 for spearing Maroon. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward.
Donald Cerrone's winless skid hit six fights when he fell to Alex Morono in the first round at UFC on ESPN 24.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
Check out all the facts and figures from Bellator 258, including Michael Page's takeover of the company KO record.
The Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had no answers for the Clippers on Thursday night.
As Canelo Alvarez was receiving plaudits from the record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, his vanquished opponent, staggered into the back of an ambulance waiting to take him to a local hospital for an X-ray.
Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes give us a stark reminder of the emotional toll after two fighters go to war with each other.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 05/08/2021
Alex Morono proved a lot to himself in win over Donald Cerrone at UFC on ESPN 24.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — NASCAR officials disqualified the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet from a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race after the car failed post-race inspection at Darlington Raceway. RELATED: Darlington weekend schedule | 2021 Dash 4 Cash recap Noah Gragson had apparently driven the car to the best result among the four eligible […]
The UFC handed out $50,000 bonuses after UFC on ESPN 24 on Saturday – and one fighter double-dipped thanks to his opponent's weight miss.