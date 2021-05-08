Red Sox vs. Orioles Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bobby Dalbec hits 3-run homer in Red Sox's 6-2 win
Bobby Dalbec hits 3-run homer in Red Sox's 6-2 win
LeBron James will sit out as the Lakers try to avoid the play-in tournament.
The value of the play-in tournament isn't the play-in games themselves. It's that teams like the Lakers and Mavs can't just cruise into the playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.
Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.
The boxer formally known as Ochocinco will likely face another athlete or celebrity.
Last September, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returned to Darlington Raceway for the first time since 2011. Ben Rhodes won last year‘s event and — naturally enough, given the hiatus — revisits Darlington as the only former winner in the field this week. Rhodes also won the first two races of the 2021 season […]
Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway announced Friday afternoon that the tracks’ summer and fall races will be held with fully open grandstands. Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and its tracks. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and […]
Tom Wilson reached out to Artemi Panarin in the aftermath of the most talked about incident in hockey this week, and now he's ready to move on from his latest controversy. In his first interview since a scrum against New York that left Panarin injured, led to a $5,000 fine and sparked a fight-filled rematch two nights later, the Washington Capitals forward said Friday he's good to go after an upper-body injury and glad the Rangers star is doing better. "I’m feeling good," said Wilson, who appeared to have cuts on his right hand from a fight with Brendan Smith on Wednesday night.
Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Terry Rozier scored 28 points, LaMelo Ball added 27 points and the Charlotte Hornets inched closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament with a 122-112 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. The Hornets needed a win and a loss by Chicago to Boston to clinch a berth, but the Bulls beat the Celtics 121-99. Dwayne Bacon had a career-high 28 points and Mo Bamba added a career-best 18 rebounds to lead the Magic (21-46).
The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and had another player suspended. The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.
Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.
Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.
The Cardinals would have moved all the way down to the 28th pick had the Patriots not selected QB Mac Jones.
The Patriots' No. 15 overall pick of QB Mac Jones sparked a polarizing debate among college football coaches, per ESPN.
David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.
"I would like to reiterate my sincere apology for the mistakes that were made."
Vogel said, "He's just not here. He was with us at shootaround this morning."
It’s still unknown what Aaron Rodgers wants from the Packers because he still hasn’t said what he wants publicly. Indeed, he hasn’t said anything about the current situation publicly. There’s nevertheless reason to believe that Rodgers — who is sufficiently brilliant to be presumed to have a plan — has been using other ways to [more]