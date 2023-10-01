Red Sox vs. Orioles Highlights

The road to the American League pennant runs through Baltimore.
Bautista recorded 33 saves in 56 appearances for the AL East champion Orioles this season.
The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
Through five weeks of the college football season, the national championship picture feels wide open.
The Marlins, Blue Jays, Rangers, Diamondbacks and Astros clinched their tickets to the postseason on Saturday, as the playoff picture is almost complete.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
J.J. Watt isn't mad about not winning NFL MVP for his best season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Jason Fitz brings on Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab to settle their differences over Frank's latest NFL power rankings. Fitz and Frank go from 32 to 1 as they debate over the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and more. Later, the duo give their bold predictions for the upcoming slate of games on Sunday.
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
"Well, I'm definitely going to remember this game for the rest of my life. Thank you," a fan said while taking a video of the leashed reptile.