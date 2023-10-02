Red Sox vs Orioles Highlights
Tanner Houck fanned six Orioles through six scoreless innings and Wilyer Abreu laced an RBI single to lead the Red Sox to a 6-1 win
Tanner Houck fanned six Orioles through six scoreless innings and Wilyer Abreu laced an RBI single to lead the Red Sox to a 6-1 win
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
Wakefield's 19-year MLB career included 17 years with the Red Sox and two with the Pirates.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
Joey Votto apologized to fans on social media after the ejection in what might've been his final game in the league.
The Jawaan Taylor saga continues, with his latest penalty costing the Chiefs on the scoreboard.
Jones had 25 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and the final steal that mattered the most to ensure a meeting of the appointed super-teams. It’s a massive stat line showcasing Jones’ importance to this team of five All-Stars.
The Bears quickly clarified after coach Matt Eberflus said Chase Claypool had a choice to attend Sunday's game.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
The Astros won the AL West on a tiebreaker as the last pieces of the MLB playoff field were determined Sunday.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review the loaded slate of Week 5 college football games on today’s podcast.
Puka Nacua has recorded more catches and receiving yards than any other wide receiver through their first four career NFL games.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the monster, long-awaited Damian Lillard trade.
Buffalo's offense put on the clinic in Week 4 while its defense limited Miami to six second-half points.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Buck Showalter couldn't turn around the tragic 2023 Mets, and it cost him his job.
The United States put up a fight late, but Europe was simply too strong all week long.
Jrue Holiday didn't stay in Portland for long.
The Jags came alive. The Falcons did not.
The Raiders are opting to start an untested rookie QB over 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer.