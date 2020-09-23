Red Sox vs. Orioles highlights: Nick Pivetta has strong Sox debut in 8-3 win

Red Sox-Orioles highlights: Pivetta has strong Sox debut in 8-3 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Right-hander Nick Pivetta looked sharp in his Red Sox debut Tuesday night as Boston downed the Orioles for their second straight victory.
Pivetta, who was acquired in the deal that sent relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies, tossed five innings allowing one run and striking out eight.
Christian Vazquez crushed a three-run home run to give the Red Sox insurance in their 21st win of the season.
FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 8, Orioles 3
Red Sox Record: 21-34
HIGHLIGHTS
Pivetta has solid Sox debut
8 Ks through his first 5 innings.— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 23, 2020
Nick Pivetta is feeling right at home. pic.twitter.com/Ue3E1Y2MyM
Nunez narrows O's deficit
Party at the Moon Tower pic.twitter.com/8U4beKlIFR— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) September 23, 2020
Vazquez's three-run homer
Vázquez Insurance Co. pic.twitter.com/EyT06n59De— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 23, 2020
UP NEXT
Wednesday, Sept. 22 vs. Orioles, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 vs. Orioles, 7:30 p.m.