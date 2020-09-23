Red Sox vs. Orioles highlights: Nick Pivetta has strong Sox debut in 8-3 win

Red Sox-Orioles highlights: Pivetta has strong Sox debut in 8-3 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Right-hander Nick Pivetta looked sharp in his Red Sox debut Tuesday night as Boston downed the Orioles for their second straight victory.

Pivetta, who was acquired in the deal that sent relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies, tossed five innings allowing one run and striking out eight.

Christian Vazquez crushed a three-run home run to give the Red Sox insurance in their 21st win of the season.

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 8, Orioles 3

Red Sox Record: 21-34

HIGHLIGHTS

Pivetta has solid Sox debut

8 Ks through his first 5 innings.



Nick Pivetta is feeling right at home. pic.twitter.com/Ue3E1Y2MyM — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 23, 2020

Nunez narrows O's deficit

Party at the Moon Tower pic.twitter.com/8U4beKlIFR — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) September 23, 2020

Vazquez's three-run homer

UP NEXT

Wednesday, Sept. 22 vs. Orioles, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23 vs. Orioles, 7:30 p.m.