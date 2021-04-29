Red Sox vs. Mets highlights: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom

Highlights: Pivetta outduels deGrom as Sox beat Mets, 1-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox were only able to score one run against Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets on Wednesday night, but that's all they would need.

Nick Pivetta pitched an almost-flawless five innings for Boston, allowing only one hit and no runs while striking out seven and walking three. Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottavino, and Matt Barnes completed the shutout with a combined seven strikeouts and one hit allowed in the final four innings.

Christian Vazquez drove in the Red Sox' lone run with a double off deGrom in the second inning.

Here's a recap of Boston's victory:

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 1, Mets 0

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 16-9

Red Sox vs. Mets highlights

Xander Bogaerts doubles off Jacob deGrom, then Christian Vazquez drives him in with a double of his own:

Christian and Xander with double the doubles! pic.twitter.com/Z1bD5nbXn3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 28, 2021

Nick Pivetta celebrates after one of his seven strikeouts:

Bringing this energy to your feed. 😤 pic.twitter.com/jLiIAFbCyL — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 29, 2021

Garrett Whitlock shines in relief:

Red Sox schedule

Thursday, April 29: at Mets, 8:05 p.m. ET