Red Sox vs. Mariners Highlights
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox take on Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners on March 28, 2024
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox take on Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners on March 28, 2024
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds met the high expectations entering this season.
Alabama will now take on Clemson in the Elite Eight on Saturday night after a dominant outing from Grant Nelson.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Everyone loves a good comeback story. The Yahoo Fantasy baseball crew reveals whom they think is about to set things right in 2024.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to March Madness TV ratings and why this year's tournament has exceeded most people's expectation. Forde believes the combination of early upsets coupled with big time programs and storylines moving on to the second weekend will only help the tournament's interest. Dellenger points out that a record number of Americans will bet on the tournament this year.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Since he returned to the court after winning an injunction in January, Terrence Shannon has not addressed the media due to his pending legal case in Kansas.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?