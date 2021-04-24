Red Sox vs. Mariners highlights: Xander Bogaerts homers in Sox win

Highlights: Red Sox escape with 6-5 win over Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox were able to escape on Friday night with a win over the Seattle Mariners.

But boy did it get close in the final frame.

In the ninth inning, the Mariners got two baserunners on against Matt Barnes, who has been one of the best relievers in all of baseball this year. Kyle Seager then laid into a massive three-run homer with just one out in the inning and put the Mariners within one swing of tying the game.

But after the Seager homer, Barnes settled down. He managed to get younger slugger Kyle Lewis to fly out and Evan White to line out to shortstop to end the game.

Barnes' finishing touches earned Hirokazu Sawamura the first win of his MLB career, as he relieved Martin Perez in the fourth inning of the Red Sox win. Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez each hit homers to power the Sox to their 13th win of the season.

Here are the highlights from the Red Sox latest win.

FINAL SCORE: Red Sox 6, Mariners 5

RED SOX RECORD: 13-8

Red Sox highlights

Xander Bogaerts mashes a first-inning homer:

Xander Bogaerts has left the building. pic.twitter.com/7qPW8POyWX — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 23, 2021

J.D. Martinez wraps one around the Pesky Pole:

That is one pesky home run. pic.twitter.com/RzDCtCarxY — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 24, 2021

Alex Verdugo with an amazing outfield assist:

Kyle Seager cuts the Red Sox lead to one:

Won't go down without a fight. pic.twitter.com/OAIp2YycKq — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 24, 2021

Red Sox schedule

