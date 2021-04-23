Red Sox vs. Mariners highlights: Sox drop series opener in extras

Highlights: Pivetta shines, bullpen falters in loss to Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nick Pivetta had a no-hitter through five innings, but the Boston Red Sox bullpen fell apart in Thursday night's loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle scored seven runs on only three hits in its victory. Red Sox pitchers walked seven, and those walks were critical as they led to Adam Ottavino giving up the game-tying run in the eighth and Darwinzon Hernandez allowing four Mariners runs in the 10th.

Rafael Devers homered for Boston in the losing effort.

Here are the highlights from the Red Sox' loss:

FINAL SCORE: Mariners 7, Red Sox 3

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 12-8

HIGHLIGHTS

Rafael Devers crushes one to put the Sox on the board:

Raffy doing Raffy things. pic.twitter.com/hHZ476PvZ3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 22, 2021

Nick Pivetta cruising:

Mariners take the lead in the 10th:

Mitch Haniger hits a three-run homer and Seattle pulls away:

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will play Game 2 of their series vs. the Mariners on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.