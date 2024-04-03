Red Sox vs. A's Highlights
Trevor Story and the Red Sox take on JJ Bleday and the A's on April 2, 2024
Former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino, who helped lead the team to three World Series championship, died at 78.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
The Phillies star entered Tuesday slugging .000. He is now slugging .800.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future — if she were to leave LSU — are much murkier.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
In a LIV Golf-produced video, Anthony Kim talks about his way back to golf.
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
Eleven years after his last official match at WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finds himself in uncharted — yet somehow also familiar — territory.
Check out some low-rostered players who could offer big production in the fantasy hockey week ahead.
Kamilla Cardoso is widely expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft later this month.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
This is it — the fantasy basketball championships in most leagues. Dan Titus shares everything to know to secure a trophy.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from NBC Sports Chicago to discuss Joel Embiid’s return to the 76ers, the playoff outlooks for the Mavericks & Clippers, and a deep-dive on the Chicago Bulls.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Tennessee has fired women's basketball coach Kellie Harper after five seasons. The Lady Vols did not advance past the Sweet 16 during her tenure.