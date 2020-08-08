Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Highlights: Alex Verdugo homers twice in Boston's second straight win

FINAL SCORE: Boston Red Sox 5, Toronto Blue Jays 3
IN BRIEF: Alex Verdugo homered twice and Mitch Moreland added one of his own in the Red Sox' win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. The Red Sox capitalized on a woeful outing from Blue Jays starter Tanner Roark, who walked five batters and allowed four runs in three innings pitched.
Sox starter Ryan Weber allowed two runs in three innings, then the bullpen put together an admirable effort to preserve the lead.
RED SOX RECORD: 5-8
HIGHLIGHTS
Well, that escalated quickly
Leading off with a BANG 😤— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 7, 2020
💣 @doinitBIGgio23 💣 pic.twitter.com/FvqLXRLou1
Verdugo's first Fenway homer
Teaching us how to Dugie: pic.twitter.com/kMERco3CbG— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2020
Moreland's two-run shot
Putting the power on display. 💪 pic.twitter.com/twLhdXZcTU— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2020
Vlad Jr. brings Jays within one
Scoring from first base?— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 8, 2020
That's ROWDY 💪 pic.twitter.com/2oURQRGXCi
Homer No. 2 for Verdugo...
DOS FOR DUGIE! pic.twitter.com/LWDJrlJxJk— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2020
...and then he robs one!
August 8, 2020
UP NEXT
vs. Blue Jays, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., NESN
vs. Blue Jays, Sunday, 1:35 p.m., NESN
