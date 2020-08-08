Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Highlights: Alex Verdugo homers twice in Boston's second straight win

FINAL SCORE: Boston Red Sox 5, Toronto Blue Jays 3

IN BRIEF: Alex Verdugo homered twice and Mitch Moreland added one of his own in the Red Sox' win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. The Red Sox capitalized on a woeful outing from Blue Jays starter Tanner Roark, who walked five batters and allowed four runs in three innings pitched.

Sox starter Ryan Weber allowed two runs in three innings, then the bullpen put together an admirable effort to preserve the lead.

BOX SCORE

RED SOX RECORD: 5-8

HIGHLIGHTS

Well, that escalated quickly

Leading off with a BANG 😤



💣 @doinitBIGgio23 💣



— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 7, 2020

Verdugo's first Fenway homer

Teaching us how to Dugie:

Moreland's two-run shot

Putting the power on display. 💪

Vlad Jr. brings Jays within one

Scoring from first base?



That's ROWDY 💪



— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 8, 2020

Homer No. 2 for Verdugo...

...and then he robs one!

UP NEXT

vs. Blue Jays, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., NESN

vs. Blue Jays, Sunday, 1:35 p.m., NESN





