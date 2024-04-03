Red Sox vs. Athletics Highlights
Jarren Duran and the Red Sox take on Ross Stripling and the Athletics on April 3, 2024
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
Former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino, who helped lead the team to three World Series championship, died at 78.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
The Phillies star entered Tuesday slugging .000. He is now slugging .800.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
As WrestleMania 40 approaches on April 6 and 7, we look back at the deep history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and highlight the 40 most iconic moments and matches.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Which team can topple UConn in this year's men's Final Four? The better question is which team can keep up.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.