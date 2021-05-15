Red Sox vs. Angels takeaways: Bobby Dalbec is heating up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bobby Dalbec heating up as Red Sox crush Angels, 9-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox lit up Dylan Bundy and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday for their third win in a row at Fenway Park.

Alex Verdugo notched a home run on his 25th birthday then Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers followed with homers of their own. Altogether, Boston notched 12 hits in its 9-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Martin Perez turned in another rock-solid outing on the mound. The southpaw finished with six innings of shutout baseball while allowing only three hits and striking out five Angels hitters.

Here are three quick takeaways from Boston's win, which brings its record to 25-16 on the season.

Bobby Dalbec is heating up

The rookie is beginning to look like the slugger we watched in 2020 and in spring training.

Dalbec hit two doubles and drove in two runs in the blowout win. That's now three straight games in which the 25-year-old has tallied two RBI.

Finding his groove

First 26 games

15-86, 1 HR, 6 RBI

Last 7 games

9-25, 2 HR, 9 RBI

Variation

Double

The bottom of the Red Sox order has been subpar all season long, so it'll certainly get a much-needed boost if Dalbec can maintain this pace. There's no reason to believe he can't continue to provide some pop as he crushed eight homers in 23 games last season for Boston.

Martin Perez is giving the rotation exactly what it needs

Perez Day has been a day worth celebrating for Red Sox fans lately as the left-hander has been excellent over his last four starts.

Saturday's Red Sox victory actually marked Perez's first win of the season, but his 1-2 record is deceiving. His latest outing marked the fourth straight game in which he allowed two or fewer runs while pitching five or more innings.

You shouldn't go into a Perez start expecting a complete game shutout, 10-plus strikeouts and electric stuff on the mound. The 30-year-old veteran is what he is: a solid arm at the back end of a rotation who can keep you in the game for five or six innings.

That's exactly what this Red Sox staff needs. The lineup will do the rest.

Xander Bogaerts is the best offensive shortstop in baseball

Fernando Tatis Jr., Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, the list goes on. There are a boatload of stud shortstops in the game right now.

Xander Bogaerts, at least right this moment, is the best offensive player of them all.

The 28-year-old veteran blasted his ninth home run of the season -- tying him for the league lead among shortstops -- 446 feet onto Lansdowne.

Bogaerts leads all MLB shortstops in batting average (.354), hits (48), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.558), and total bases (83).

Those aren't just elite numbers for a shortstop. Those are numbers that could lead to some American League MVP votes if Bogaerts can stay hot.

Recommended Stories

  • Verdugo hits HR on 25th birthday as Red Sox beat Angels 9-0

    Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts also went deep with a game-breaking, three-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Los Angeles Angels 9-0 on Saturday. Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double and Franchy Cordero drove in two runs with two doubles for the Red Sox (25-16), who won their third straight and matched their season high by climbing nine games over .500. “We needed a game like that to be able to rest some players,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

  • Angels vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Bogaerts, Devers each homer in Red Sox' 9-0 win

  • Meet Josh Baez, a 17-year-old from Massachusetts who is drawing dozens of big league scouts

    Josh Baez will likely go in the first or second round of this year's MLB amateur draft, but his journey off the field is even more impressive.

  • CG: LAA@BOS - 5/15/21

    Condensed Game: Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers each crushed a home run to back Martín Pérez's strong start in the Red Sox' 9-0 win

  • Celtics vs. Timberwolves takeaways: C's gain much-needed confidence

    The Boston Celtics finally got back into the win column Saturday with a much-needed victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the play-in tournament.

  • Report: Evidence shows Tony Buzbee’s team initiating Deshaun Watson settlement talks

    The sudden and unexpected mystery of who made the first move to kick start settlement talks in the Deshaun Watson cases has been solved. Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, text messages and a recording reveal that a member of attorney Tony Buzbee’s legal team approached Watson’s legal team to discuss “working things out” in connection [more]

  • Nic Dowd scores in OT, Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in Game 1

    T.J. Oshie’s goal song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” echoed through Capital One Arena and its 25% capacity crowd. It turned out the credit technically belonged elsewhere, but Capitals fans were in no mood to nitpick. Nic Dowd’s deflection of Oshie' shot from the blue line found the back of the net 4:41 into overtime, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

  • Ex-Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills’ WR Cole Beasley has ‘Idiocracy’ COVID stance | Opinion

    The wide receiver’s anti-coronavirus shot comments on Twitter expose a different aspect about the health of America.

  • Holloway's first career hit

    Jordan Holloway singles to left field in the top of the 3rd inning for his first career Major League base hit

  • Leicester City win first FA Cup thanks to Youri Tielemans screamer and late Var escape

    Leicester midfielder Tielemans scores Cup final classic from long range Ben Chilwell thought he had equalised in the 89th minute but was judged offside after Var review The roar at Wembley Stadium was for an FA Cup final-winning goal for the ages from Youri Tielemans and the visceral reaction it let loose across this long-silent game felt like a much-anticipated reawakening: football as it should be is back at last. This was the final when 21,000 supporters returned to the stands to give the game back its voice, and the drama to go with it was quite exquisite. For Chelsea, a great FA Cup force, this was the second straight Wembley final when they had to accept second best, beaten by a club who have defied in recent years the notion of what is possible. To their first league championship from 2016, Leicester City added their first FA Cup in 137 years, and they did so with a second-half goal of astonishing quality from their Belgian midfielder Tielemans. It might not get them a place in any European Super League, but it did mean that the first major event with significant supporter numbers in more than a year was an electrifying occasion when the notional underdogs defied English football’s notional elite. Tielemans’s goal was not the only moment when the great roar of Wembley would rise in the throats of both sets of supporters. The game would twist twice more, first when an own goal by veteran Leicester captain Wes Morgan, on the pitch as a substitute in his first game since December, seemed to have given Chelsea an 89th-minute equaliser by deflecting a loose ball into his own goal. This was Chelsea’s moment of reprieve, or so they thought, but the noise from the Leicester end when the Var Chris Kavanagh conveyed an offside for Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell in the build-up was just as fierce. This wonderful afternoon had it all, if one could look past a rather mediocre game. The celebrations at the end for Leicester seemed to mark a moment of renewal for the return of fans to games and the start again of football feeling like football once more. For Brendan Rodgers, thrown in the air by his players in celebration, this was a great triumph – he got his team right. Now he has to do that once more when they meet again with Chelsea on Tuesday for a league game that will have a major say on the Champions League places.

  • Chargers top 5 breakout season players in 2021: WR Tyron Johnson

    The Los Angeles Chargers could have a breakout season from one of their wide receivers.

  • Gary Sánchez's two-run single

    Gary&nbsp;Sánchez hits a single up the middle that plates Luke Voit and Aaron Judge to put the Yankees up 3-0 in the 1st inning

  • Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

    Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double-figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video

    Andre Muniz talks about not only beating the legend, Jacare Souza, but breaking his arm while submitting him at UFC 262. UFC 262 video: Andre Muniz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 262 live results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

  • UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

    Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers still need help entering final day of regular season

    There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.

  • Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the greatest Hall of Fame class in history

    We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.

  • Dwight Howard reportedly suspended for one game after 16th technical

    Dwight Howard received his 16th technical during Thursday's game against the Heat.

  • Dana White blocked Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya; Triller boss upset

    Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya were in negotiations for a fight until UFC president Dana White vetoed it.