Red Sox vs. Angels observations: Shohei Ohtani's clutch HR stuns Boston

The Boston Red Sox were just one out away from completing an impressive comeback win over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, but Shohei Ohtani had other plans.

The Sox trailed 4-0 early and entered the fifth inning down 4-1. Boston scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead, and it looked like that would end up being the final score.

But Ohtani blasted a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to stun the Red Sox, who were unable to generate any runs in the bottom half of the frame and lost 6-5.

The defeat drops Boston to 25-17, which still leads the American League East. The Red Sox will travel to Toronto for a three-game series versus the second-place Blue Jays beginning Tuesday night.

Here are three observations from Red Sox vs. Angels.

1) Shohei Ohtani shows offensive prowess

Ohtani is an excellent hitter and Sox reliever Matt Barnes found out the hard way. The Angels DH took Barnes deep to right field for a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning that proved to be the game-winner.

Down to their last out, Shohei Ohtani comes through in the clutch for the @Angels. pic.twitter.com/kwsZj1Xim4 — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2021

It was Ohtani's only hit of the day in five at-bats, but he certainly made it count.

Barnes had high praise for Ohtani after the game:

Barnes on Ohtani: “I personally think he’s the most physically gifted baseball player we’ve ever seen.” — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) May 16, 2021

Ohtani is one of the most unique players in the league with his impressive ability to excel as a starting pitcher and produce at the plate.

He didn't pitch in this three-game series at Fenway Park, but he did damage with his bat. Ohtani tallied at least one hit in each of the three games, totaling two home runs and three RBI. His 12 home runs are tied for the major league lead.

2) Rafael Devers is heating up

The Red Sox third baseman is starting to get hot at the plate, and that's a very encouraging sign for Boston.

Devers gave another strong performance Sunday. He launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning that gave the Sox their first lead of the game at 5-4.

Raffy wants the lead... RAFFY TAKES THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/C59oZBgKOU — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2021

Devers has now hit safely in six of his last eight games, with four home runs and nine RBI over that stretch. His 11 home runs are one shy of the major league lead. Devers' production Sunday moved him ahead of J.D. Martinez for the team lead in homers (11) and RBI (34).

3) Mike Trout held in check

One of the reasons why the Red Sox were able to win two of the three games against the Angels was because they did a great job pitching to superstar outfielder Mike Trout.

Trout is arguably the best hitter in the sport but the Red Sox held him to a 1-for-10 showing at the plate in this series. He also struck out four times and walked twice. In Trout's defense, he did lead off the ninth inning Sunday with a single and scored on Ohtani's go-ahead homer, but overall he was a non-factor offensively versus the Sox.