Red Sox vs Angels Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports presents the latest betting information as the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels
Yahoo Sports presents the latest betting information as the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels
We have about five months to analyze NFL season win totals.
The Baltimore Orioles have a budding star at catcher.
UConn has been dominant against the spread this tournament.
MLB has reportedly filed similar applications for the Astros and Mariners.
Legal sports betting continues to be embraced by the NFL.
The styles of Billy Quarantillo and Edson Barboza suggest their fight in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City Saturday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, won't go the distance. It may be a wise play to bet it doesn't go three full rounds.
Before the NBA playoffs tip off Saturday, here are Yahoo Sports' predictions for every series and major storylines to watch through June.
Groups for the 2023 Gold Cup have been drawn and the United States now knows its path to trying to win the trophy again.
The NBA thinks it can stop tanking by fining the team an amount of money the owner can find in their couch cushions.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
McCoy made six consecutive Pro Bowls for the Buccaneers from 2012-2017 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013
The Seattle Sea Dragons-St. Louis Battlehawks matchup is the biggest game of the weekend.
The latest record Aaron Judge is chasing isn’t as iconic as 62 homers or 56 straight games with a hit. But maybe it should be.
"This one to center ... and Báez doesn't know how many outs there are."
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Father and son made a wild connection at Royals-Rangers on Thursday.
Why Gregg Berhalter went to that fateful leadership summit, how his Gio Reyna story got out, and how the ugly aftermath might've cost him his USMNT job.
The Commanders are expected to beat the Broncos sale price by over $1 billion.
The two franchises have never squared off in the postseason; they have both employed multiple Gasols, though. So that’s something.
Through growing pains and a depleted roster early, the presumptive Rookie of the Year learned what it takes to excel — and how he can reach another level.