Red Sox visit the Pirates on 3-game road win streak

Boston Red Sox (12-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-10, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.63 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Pirates: Martin Perez (1-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -143, Red Sox +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has gone 3-4 in home games and 11-10 overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.09 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Boston has a 12-10 record overall and a 9-3 record on the road. The Red Sox rank second in the majors with 29 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has five doubles and two home runs for the Pirates. Edward Olivares is 9-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .198 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: day-to-day (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (bone bruise), Tyler O'Neill: 7-Day IL (head), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.