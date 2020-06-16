How the Red Sox used Chris Sale to help sign a top pitching prospect

Chris Sale won't contribute much to the Boston Red Sox in 2020 (if we even have an MLB season) as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

But the Red Sox ace is finding other ways to help the squad.

After the Major League Baseball Draft wrapped up last week, the Red Sox snagged one of the top undrafted free agents available in Saint Joseph's right-hander Jordan DiValerio, who signed with Boston just hours after the negotiating window opened Sunday morning.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

What made DiValerio so smitten with the Sox? It probably helped that Sale himself called the 22-year-old pitcher that morning.

"(Red Sox Northeast area scout Ray Fagnant) texted me out of nowhere and was like, ‘Hey, expect a call from Chris Sale,' " DiValerio recalled to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"I was like, ‘No way. Are you serious?' And then, he told me if I got a call from a random number, to pick it up."

According to Cotillo, DiValerio was already "leaning heavily" toward signing with the Red Sox before Sale called him, impressed by the fact that Boston would have a seven-time All-Star reach out to him directly.

Sale then called to seal the deal, telling DiValero how much he's enjoyed Boston during his three-plus years with the team.

"He said it's one of the best, if not the best organization in baseball," DiValerio said. "He said once you get in, the family environment is really just incredible. He's so happy to be a part of it. He told me I'm going to be happy to be in it as well."

How could DiValerio not sign with the Red Sox at that point?

The right-handed hurler -- who posted a 2.38 ERA with 33 strikeouts in four starts in the Hawks' shortened 2020 season -- was one of many players who likely would have been taken in a full MLB Draft but instead signed for the maximum $20,000 bonus after going undrafted in the five-round event.

Story continues

DiValerio had interest from other MLB teams, per Cotillo, but the Red Sox literally played their ace card to ensure he'd choose Boston.

How the Red Sox used Chris Sale to help sign a top pitching prospect originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston