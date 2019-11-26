Red Sox unveil Triple-A Worcester team name and logo

The Boston Red Sox' Triple-A affiliate is one step closer to its move from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester.

The Pawtucket Red Sox -- a.k.a. the PawSox -- will play one more season in Rhode Island before moving to the "Heart of the Commonwealth."

On Monday, the Red Sox unveiled the team name and logo for its Triple-A club. Behold, the Worcester WooSox:

The WooSox will take the field in their new $100 million, 10,000-seat ballpark in 2021.

