Red Sox unveil Triple-A Worcester team name and logo
The Boston Red Sox' Triple-A affiliate is one step closer to its move from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester.
The Pawtucket Red Sox -- a.k.a. the PawSox -- will play one more season in Rhode Island before moving to the "Heart of the Commonwealth."
On Monday, the Red Sox unveiled the team name and logo for its Triple-A club. Behold, the Worcester WooSox:
This Is WooSox Nation #GoWooSox pic.twitter.com/vm141AizLW
— Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) November 26, 2019
#GoWooSox pic.twitter.com/iv4wFj1sYc
— Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) November 26, 2019
Anatomy of the Logo #GoWooSox pic.twitter.com/VhfyWgq7p0
— Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) November 26, 2019
The WooSox will take the field in their new $100 million, 10,000-seat ballpark in 2021.
