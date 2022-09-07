Red Sox get Triston Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan

Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show.

In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.

It worked out for the fan, an Orlando native named Jordan, as he got quite a haul in exchange for the baseball.

"I never thought I'd be in this position," he told NESN's Jahmai Webster. "I just made them make me an offer and I took what they offered. I'm getting a signed bat by the player who hit it (Triston Casas), and I'm getting a (Xander) Bogaerts signed ball and somebody else, I don't remember who he said."

The lengthy negotiations -- even with DJ Kitty -- weren't the weirdest part of the entire ordeal. Jordan revealed that despite wearing a Tampa Bay Rays jersey, he's actually a Chicago White Sox fan.

Watch the entire situation unfold in the video below:

Jordan also said he attempted to head to the Red Sox dugout and hand Casas the ball himself, but he was stopped by security.

"As I’m walking, police and security come up to me, 'Where you going?' 'To the dugout? I’m giving him his ball back,'" he said. "And they’re like, 'No, they’ll come up to you.' So I just waited, and then they came up."

He may not have known who Triston Casas was before Tuesday night, but it's safe to say Jordan will remember that name from this point on.

Casas finished Tuesday's game 1-for-4 with two RBI and three strikeouts. Boston fell to Tampa Bay, 8-4.