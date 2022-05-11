Will Red Sox trade Xander Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season.

Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.

If the Red Sox are unwilling to significantly increase that offer, and the season continues to go south, trading Bogaerts might be the best option. As difficult as it would be to part ways with the homegrown shortstop, it wouldn't make much sense to let him leave in free agency for nothing next winter.

MLB insider Jim Bowden explored that possible scenario in a recent column for The Athletic. He proposed a specific trade for the Red Sox to consider if they fail to sign Bogaerts to a long-term deal:

Cardinals acquire SS Xander Bogaerts from Red Sox for 2B/3B Nolan Gorman, contingent on St. Louis signing Bogaerts to a long-term contract in the neighborhood of eight years, $216 million

The Red Sox should be doing everything they can to sign Bogaerts to a long-term deal, but it appears they’re doing the opposite. The only proposal they’ve made was not nearly enough, and there was zero chance he’d accept it. If their position doesn’t significantly change, then it makes sense to seek the best trade for Bogaerts because he will likely opt out of his contract after the season.

Nolan Gorman is the St. Louis Cardinals' No. 2 ranked prospect. The 22-year-old third baseman has raked with Triple-A Memphis so far this season, slashing .298/.357/.673 with 12 home runs and 18 RBI. As Bowden notes, the Red Sox could move Gorman over to second base and replace Bogaerts with offseason addition Trevor Story, whose natural position is shortstop.

The shortstop-needy Cardinals should be willing to part ways with a top prospect or two for a player of Bogaerts caliber. The three-time All-Star has been Boston's most consistent bat so far in 2022 with a slash line of .354/.402/.478. Adding that kind of production to the lineup could propel St. Louis into the postseason.

As for the Red Sox, they're simply hoping to fight their way back to the .500 mark. They entered Wednesday with an 11-19 record and if they can't turn it around soon, these whispers of a potential Bogaerts trade will grow louder.