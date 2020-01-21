Red Sox trade RHP Travis Lakins to Cubs; Bobby Poyner outrighted to Pawtucket

The Boston Red Sox have been busy making trades.

After pulling off two minor trades last week, the Red Sox announced a deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. It's another small move, with the Sox sending right-handed pitcher Travis Lakins to the Cubs for a player to be named later or cash consideration. Lakins was designated for assignment on Friday.

Left-handed relief pitcher Bobby Poyner also was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket,

Lakins posted an 0-1 record with a 3.38 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 10 walks and a 1.41 WHIP in 23 1/3 innings for the Red Sox in 2019.

