Red Sox trade IF prospect C.J. Chatham to Dave Dombrowski's Phillies

Dave Dombrowski isn't above doing deals with the man who replaced him in Boston.

The Red Sox traded minor league infielder C.J. Chatham to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Monday.

The move frees up a spot on Boston's 40-man roster, which the team is expected to fill with Martin Perez. The free-agent right-hander hinted at his return to the Red Sox on Twitter this weekend amid reports that he and the club were finalizing a one-year contract for 2021.

Meanwhile, Dombrowski -- who served as Red Sox president of baseball operations from 2015 to 2019 before Bloom took his job -- reunites with the player he drafted in the second round out of Florida Atlantic in 2016.

Chatham has utility as a shortstop and second baseman and hit .298 over 110 games between Triple-A Pawtucket and Double-A Portland in 2019. But the Red Sox didn't promote the 26-year-old to the big leagues in 2020 despite thin second base depth and an awful record, suggesting he probably wasn't in their future plans.

Dombrowski clearly sees potential in Chatham, though. Whether the ex-Red Sox exec poaches more players from Boston after taking the Phillies president of baseball operations job in December remains to be seen.