Red Sox trade for Padres reliever Colten Brewer

A minor trade for you to chew on while you stare at your Thanksgiving to-do list and decide “meh, I can put it off until tomorrow.”

The Red Sox have acquired reliever Colten Brewer from the San Diego Padres for minor league infielder Esteban Quiroz. Ken Rosenthal first reported the trade. Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reported that Quiroz was heading to San Diego.

Brewer, 26, had a 5.59 ERA in 11 appearances as a rookie with the Padres in 2018. He has pitched better than that in the minors, however, posting a 3.75 ERA and 63/15 K/BB ratio over 48 innings in Triple-A in 2018.

Quiroz, also 26, spent several years hitting pretty darn well in the Mexican League — and starring for the Mexican national team — before joining the Sox organization in 2018. He hit pretty darn well in Double-A and a short stint in rookie ball for Boston last year, but only played in 32 games.

This is a roster-rearrangement move more than anything, with the Padres trying to get a man off their 40-man roster. The reason: today is the day by which teams have to set their 40-man for purposes of the Rule 5 draft next month.