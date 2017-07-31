Red Sox trade for Mets' Addison Reed and get the bullpen help they need

The New York Mets are definitely not competing for a playoff spot this year, and continued to prove that by reportedly trading righty reliever Addison Reed to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are sending three minor leaguers to New York in exchange for Reed: Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista, and Stephen Nogosek. It’s a rare all-pitching trade, as all three of the Red Sox players are pitchers.

Addison Reed was traded to the Mets in August of 2015, and since then he’s been one of the best relievers in baseball. With New York he’s pitched to a 2.05 ERA with 156 strikeouts and just 24 walks in 142 innings. He’s been closing for the Mets (he’s got 19 saves this year) but he’ll presumably take a set-up spot behind Boston’s current closer Craig Kimbrel

So the Red Sox are getting a fantastic arm in Reed, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Boston experienced a first class bullpen implosion on Sunday when reliever Matt Barnes gave up four runs on three hits, and gave away the game to the Kansas City Royals in the process. The Red Sox’s bullpen isn’t terrible but they definitely need help, and Addison Reed could be just what they need.

