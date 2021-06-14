Red Sox trade for Mariners reliever, designate RHP Ryan Weber

Red Sox trade for reliever, DFA Ryan Weber originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox announced multiple roster moves Monday, including a trade for a bullpen arm.

Right-hander Yacksel Rios was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. In addition, reliever Ryan Weber was designated for assignment. Infielder Michael Chavis was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take Weber's spot on the roster.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/aHS4UQkjVJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 14, 2021

Rios was DFA'd by Seattle over the weekend. The 27-year-old pitched three innings for the Mariners this season, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

While he has struggled to find his groove at the major league level, Rios has seen some success at Triple-A. This year with the Durham Bulls, he yielded one run on eight hits and two walks with 17 strikeouts through 13 2/3 inning pitched.

The move to DFA Weber comes one day after he allowed 11 runs and 13 hits in 5 2/3 innings of relief against the Toronto Blue Jays.