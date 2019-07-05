Red Sox trade deadline: Picking through MLB's worst rosters for potential targets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Sitting 11 games back of the Yankees and 2.5 games out of the second wild card spot, the Red Sox have to improve in the second half of the season if they're even going to qualify for the postseason and earn the right to defend their World Sereies title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But will Dave Dombrowski find a way to upgrade Boston's roster with any trades, like he did a year ago with Nathan Eovaldi, Steve Pearce and Ian Kinsler?

With only one trade deadline this season, teams only have until July 31 to make deals - but which teams will be ready to trade and which ones will try to make a run at the playoffs?

Only a handful of teams are so far out of playoff contention that they'll definitely be sellers at the deadline. John Tomase took a look at those teams and has identified two players on each roster who could pique Boston's interest.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.